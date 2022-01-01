Burlington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Burlington
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
169 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Smoothie
|$6.00
Fruit smoothies with one of our homemade agave sweetened bases. Choose one or a combination of fruits.
|Banana Bread
|$4.50
Griddled and served with maple-walnut cream cheese
|Penny Cluse
|$12.75
2 eggs served homefries & biscuits with herb cream gravy
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Pancake Monster
|$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|SNAP CRACKLE CLUCK
|$16.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Café Mamajuana
88 Oak Street, Burlington
|Crispy Chicken Wings (choose flavor)
|$13.50
Crispy fried Chicken, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR Jerk seasoning. Accompanied with a side of coconut crema, pickled jicama and pineapple salsa!
Gluten-Free
|Canoa de Habichuela
|$13.00
A whole fried sweet plantain, stuffed with yellow rice, stewed beans (habichuelas), salsa, and curtido.
Vegan and Gluten Free.
|Beef/Picadillo Empanada
|$4.50
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
The Skinny Pancake
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Lumberjack
|$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
|Choco Monkey
|$8.50
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
|Early Riser
|$7.00
Two cage-free eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
The Café HOT.
198 Main Street, Burlington
|espresso glaze.
|$4.00
our stalwart, our friend, the espresso glaze. glaze made daily from fresh brewed Brio espresso. s'delicious.
~Tax Included~
|secret biscuit sandwich.
|$10.00
it's a secret.
ok i'll tell you. it's a house-made flaky southern biscuit with scrambled egg, maple salsa macha, and rajas. but don't tell anyone else ok?
~Tax Included~
|basterd bing.
|$11.00
our very own, very precious, basterdization of the famous jianbing. a flour tortilla with egg, garlic chili oil, hoisin, secret sauce, sesame/orc dust, red cabbage, pickled onion, fresh 'erbs and the famous jianbing chip. wow, that's a lot of stuff. you should eat it.
Radio Bean
8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
|Bibb Salad
|$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
|Smashburger
|$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
August First
149 S. Champlain St., Burlington
|RAMEN NOODLE SALAD
|$14.00
Chilled Ramen Noodles, Soft Jammy Egg, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Baby Greens, Scallion, Shallot, Cilantro, and Red Chilis with Sesame Tamari Dressing.
|THE VERMONTER
|$13.00
Turkey, Cabot Cheddar, Apple Chutney, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cranberry Mayonnaise on Country French.
|BLT ON A BAGUETTE
|$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayonnaise on a Freshly Baked Baguette.