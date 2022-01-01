Burlington breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Burlington

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door image

 

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

169 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothie$6.00
Fruit smoothies with one of our homemade agave sweetened bases. Choose one or a combination of fruits.
Banana Bread$4.50
Griddled and served with maple-walnut cream cheese
Penny Cluse$12.75
2 eggs served homefries & biscuits with herb cream gravy
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Monster$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
SNAP CRACKLE CLUCK$16.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Café Mamajuana image

 

Café Mamajuana

88 Oak Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings (choose flavor)$13.50
Crispy fried Chicken, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR Jerk seasoning. Accompanied with a side of coconut crema, pickled jicama and pineapple salsa!
Gluten-Free
Canoa de Habichuela$13.00
A whole fried sweet plantain, stuffed with yellow rice, stewed beans (habichuelas), salsa, and curtido.
Vegan and Gluten Free.
Beef/Picadillo Empanada$4.50
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
More about Café Mamajuana
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lumberjack$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
Choco Monkey$8.50
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
Early Riser$7.00
Two cage-free eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
More about The Skinny Pancake
The Café HOT. image

 

The Café HOT.

198 Main Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
espresso glaze.$4.00
our stalwart, our friend, the espresso glaze. glaze made daily from fresh brewed Brio espresso. s'delicious.
~Tax Included~
secret biscuit sandwich.$10.00
it's a secret.
ok i'll tell you. it's a house-made flaky southern biscuit with scrambled egg, maple salsa macha, and rajas. but don't tell anyone else ok?
~Tax Included~
basterd bing.$11.00
our very own, very precious, basterdization of the famous jianbing. a flour tortilla with egg, garlic chili oil, hoisin, secret sauce, sesame/orc dust, red cabbage, pickled onion, fresh 'erbs and the famous jianbing chip. wow, that's a lot of stuff. you should eat it.
More about The Café HOT.
Radio Bean image

 

Radio Bean

8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
Bibb Salad$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
Smashburger$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
More about Radio Bean
August First image

 

August First

149 S. Champlain St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RAMEN NOODLE SALAD$14.00
Chilled Ramen Noodles, Soft Jammy Egg, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Baby Greens, Scallion, Shallot, Cilantro, and Red Chilis with Sesame Tamari Dressing.
THE VERMONTER$13.00
Turkey, Cabot Cheddar, Apple Chutney, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cranberry Mayonnaise on Country French.
BLT ON A BAGUETTE$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayonnaise on a Freshly Baked Baguette.
More about August First

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burlington

Avocado Toast

Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston