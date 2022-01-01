Burlington brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Burlington

Zero Gravity image

 

Zero Gravity

716 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll.
Sub crispy katsu cauliflower to make it vegan and fabulous.
Served with choice of fries or greens.
Katsu Cauliflower Wings$14.00
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
Gold Star Burger$16.00
Fresh ground beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.
More about Zero Gravity
Vermont Pub & Brewery image

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
Poutine$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth image

PIZZA

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

115 St. Paul Street, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Medicine Wheel$13.00
Click for GF option.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs
Lg Power to the People$23.00
Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
Lg Cheese & Herb$16.00
mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs. We highly recommend and side of tomato sauce for dipping!
More about American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burlington

Avocado Toast

Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston