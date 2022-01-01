Burlington brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Burlington
More about Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity
716 Pine Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll.
Sub crispy katsu cauliflower to make it vegan and fabulous.
Served with choice of fries or greens.
|Katsu Cauliflower Wings
|$14.00
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
|Gold Star Burger
|$16.00
Fresh ground beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Burly Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
|Poutine
|$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
PIZZA
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
115 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Sm Medicine Wheel
|$13.00
Click for GF option.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs
|Lg Power to the People
|$23.00
Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
|Lg Cheese & Herb
|$16.00
mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs. We highly recommend and side of tomato sauce for dipping!