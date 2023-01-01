Bleu burgers in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve bleu burgers
The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Bacon bleu burger
|$16.00
Smash burger topped with bleu cheese, caramelized onion, bacon and an over easy egg. Served with chips and a pickle
Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Avenue
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington
|Gose BBQ Smash Burger
|$16.00
Seasoned 6 oz. Patty, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Thick cut McKenzie Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, gose bbq
Allergens: allium (onions) egg/dairy (bun)