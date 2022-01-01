Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve brisket

e49a9878-69c6-4186-b0bc-cad95b6c2e29 image

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Taco$5.00
dry-rubbed, 16-hour chopped brisket. GLUTEN FREE.
More about Taco Gordo
-Brisket Burnt Ends image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Burnt Ends$9.50
double smoked + glazed with our classic red bbq sauce.
Fifteen Hour Brisket$24.50
certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
pickled jalapeno, crispy onions, classic red sauce, griddled bun, one side.
More about Bluebird Barbecue

