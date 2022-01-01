Brisket in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve brisket
More about Taco Gordo
TACOS
Taco Gordo
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Brisket Taco
|$5.00
dry-rubbed, 16-hour chopped brisket. GLUTEN FREE.
More about Bluebird Barbecue
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$9.50
double smoked + glazed with our classic red bbq sauce.
|Fifteen Hour Brisket
|$24.50
certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
pickled jalapeno, crispy onions, classic red sauce, griddled bun, one side.