Buffalo wings in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings$13.50
six pack, slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing
More about Bluebird Barbecue
Buffalo Chicken Wings (GF) image

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wings (GF)$13.00
Served with a side of blue cheese dressing and carrot sticks
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Catering

317 Riverside Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings
slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing
More about Bluebird Catering

