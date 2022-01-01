Buffalo wings in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Bluebird Barbecue
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|-Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings
|$13.50
six pack, slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Buffalo Chicken Wings (GF)
|$13.00
Served with a side of blue cheese dressing and carrot sticks
More about Bluebird Catering
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Catering
317 Riverside Ave, Burlington
|Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings
slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing