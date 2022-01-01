Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve burritos

The Gordo Burrito image

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
The Gordo Burrito$11.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cilantro
The Gordo Burrito Supreme$12.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, cheese, crema, shredded cabbage, cilantro, rolled on a fresh flour tortilla
More about Taco Gordo
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door image

 

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

169 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucky Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Egg frittata, cheddar cheese, salsa & avocado crema
Add Chorizo, Bacon or Turkey Sausage $9.50
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
El Cortijo BURLINGTON image

 

El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Burrito$8.95
rice, black beans, pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cilantro & onion
Camote Burrito$8.95
sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Burrito$8.95
rice, black beans, pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
VT black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe. Served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream
More about The Skinny Pancake

