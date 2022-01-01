Burritos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Gordo
TACOS
Taco Gordo
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
|The Gordo Burrito
|$11.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cilantro
|The Gordo Burrito Supreme
|$12.75
rice, beans, choice of filling, salsa verde, cheese, crema, shredded cabbage, cilantro, rolled on a fresh flour tortilla
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
169 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Lucky Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Egg frittata, cheddar cheese, salsa & avocado crema
Add Chorizo, Bacon or Turkey Sausage $9.50
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Pollo Burrito
|$8.95
rice, black beans, pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cilantro & onion
|Camote Burrito
|$8.95
sweet potatoes, braised kale, guajillo salsa, pepitas, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
|Carnitas Burrito
|$8.95
rice, black beans, pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion