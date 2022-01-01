Caesar salad in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, asiago, croutons and creamy caesar dressing
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Pascolo Ristorante
83 Church Street, Burlington
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
romaine, pecorino, anchovies, croutons
The Spot @ Hula
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
|Chipotle Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese topped with spiced tortilla croutons and tossed in a chipotle dressing.