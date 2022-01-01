Caesar salad in Burlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, asiago, croutons and creamy caesar dressing
More about The Spot
Caesar Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Revolution Kitchen
Pascolo Ristorante image

PIZZA

Pascolo Ristorante

83 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.95
romaine, pecorino, anchovies, croutons
More about Pascolo Ristorante
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese topped with spiced tortilla croutons and tossed in a chipotle dressing.
More about The Spot @ Hula
Item pic

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, served with a dinner roll.
*Please specify if you'd like anchovies!
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery

