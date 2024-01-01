Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Chai Lattes
Burlington restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
More about The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue
Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.
60 Lake St, Burlington
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.49
Iced Chai Latte
$5.50
More about Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.
