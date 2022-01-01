Chips and salsa in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chips and salsa
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$14.00
Tortilla chips, salsa & guacamole
The Spot @ Hula
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
|Chips with Salsa and Guacamole
|$10.00
Vermont Tortilla Company tortillas, fried daily and served with homemade Pico & Guac
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
Vermont Tortilla Company tortillas, fried daily and served with homemade Pico
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Two Salsas With Chips
|$9.50
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
|One Salsa With Chips
|$5.00
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
|Three Salsas With Chips
|$13.00
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido