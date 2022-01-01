Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$14.00
Tortilla chips, salsa & guacamole
More about The Spot
The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips with Salsa and Guacamole$10.00
Vermont Tortilla Company tortillas, fried daily and served with homemade Pico & Guac
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Vermont Tortilla Company tortillas, fried daily and served with homemade Pico
More about The Spot @ Hula
El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Salsas With Chips$9.50
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
One Salsa With Chips$5.00
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Three Salsas With Chips$13.00
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa & Chips (GF)$5.00
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery

