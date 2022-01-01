Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Chocolate Cake
Burlington restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
Avg 4.3
(4401 reviews)
Chocolate Stout Cake
$8.95
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
The Spot on the Dock - 1 King Street
1 King Street, Burlington
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
More about The Spot on the Dock - 1 King Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Huevos Rancheros
Chips And Salsa
Tacos
Buffalo Wings
Green Beans
Calamari
More near Burlington to explore
Essex Junction
No reviews yet
Williston
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
South Burlington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Winooski
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Colchester
No reviews yet
Saint Albans
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(881 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(532 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston