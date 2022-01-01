Cookies in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cookies
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
A Gluten Free Crunch of Organic Toasted Almonds and 65% Dark Chocolate
Ingredients: Milanese Buckwheat Flour, Vermont Creamery Butter, Organic Toasted Almonds, Bittersweet Dark Chocolate 65%, Organic Brown Sugar and Cane Sugar, Free Range Eggs & Sea Salt
Gluten-Free
Contains Nuts
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|House Made Cookie
|$2.00
Chocolate chip cookie