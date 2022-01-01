Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
A Gluten Free Crunch of Organic Toasted Almonds and 65% Dark Chocolate
Ingredients: Milanese Buckwheat Flour, Vermont Creamery Butter, Organic Toasted Almonds, Bittersweet Dark Chocolate 65%, Organic Brown Sugar and Cane Sugar, Free Range Eggs & Sea Salt
Gluten-Free
Contains Nuts
More about TOMGIRL
Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Made Cookie$2.00
Chocolate chip cookie
More about The Spot
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
More about The Spot @ Hula
Honey Road image

CHICKEN

Honey Road

156 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Pint$10.00
Tahini Ice Cream with Chunks of House Made Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies!
Nut Free ( contains seeds)
More about Honey Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Waffles

Turkey Burgers

Hummus

Egg Benedict

Fish And Chips

Barbacoas

Buffalo Wings

Reuben

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston