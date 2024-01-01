Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve crepes

The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

Savory Crepes$14.00
Crepes stuffed with ham, mozzarella, spinach, onion and pesto mayo served with a fruit cup
Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.

60 Lake St, Burlington

Blackberry Cheesecake Crepe$9.89
Graham cracker crepe filled with macerated blackberries, cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a graham cracker square.
Buffalo Chicken Crepe$14.89
A chipotle crepe shell stuffed with shredded chicken, Cabot cheddar, red onion, and house made buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing and greens
Little Orange Blossom Crepe$9.49
Orange custard & sliced mandarin oranges served in an orange essence crepe nest & garnished with candied rhubarb. Served cold.
