Crepes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve crepes
More about The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road
The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Savory Crepes
|$14.00
Crepes stuffed with ham, mozzarella, spinach, onion and pesto mayo served with a fruit cup
More about Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.
Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Blackberry Cheesecake Crepe
|$9.89
Graham cracker crepe filled with macerated blackberries, cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a graham cracker square.
|Buffalo Chicken Crepe
|$14.89
A chipotle crepe shell stuffed with shredded chicken, Cabot cheddar, red onion, and house made buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing and greens
|Little Orange Blossom Crepe
|$9.49
Orange custard & sliced mandarin oranges served in an orange essence crepe nest & garnished with candied rhubarb. Served cold.