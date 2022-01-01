Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve egg benedict

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

Eggs Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
More about The Spot
PIZZA

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

115 St. Paul Street, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1395 reviews)
Lg Eggs Benedict$26.00
Available Saturday & Sunday 11:30am-4pm.
Smoked Pork Loin, Local Eggs, Roma Tomatoes and Hollandaise on the side
Sm Eggs Benedict$16.00
Available Saturday & Sunday 11:30am-4pm.
Smoked Pork Loin, Local Eggs, Roma Tomatoes and Hollandaise on the side
More about American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

