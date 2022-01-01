Egg benedict in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve egg benedict
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin topped with ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with homefries
PIZZA
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
115 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Lg Eggs Benedict
|$26.00
Available Saturday & Sunday 11:30am-4pm.
Smoked Pork Loin, Local Eggs, Roma Tomatoes and Hollandaise on the side
|Sm Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
