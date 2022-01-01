Egg sandwiches in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
house recipe, pickled red onions, arugula, toasted Red Hen bread; choice of dressed greens or hand cut fries
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
English muffin with one egg and cheddar cheese
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
169 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Griddled Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
2 over-hard eggs on griddled sourdough with cheddar cheese.
Add bacon, ham or turkey patty sausage $11.25
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
The Spot @ Hula
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.50
Egg and cheese on your choice of bread.
The Café HOT.
198 Main Street, Burlington
|d.i.y. egg and biscuit sandwich.
|$5.00
put stuff on a house-made biscuit: egg! cheese! avocado! impossible sausage! other stuff you brought from home!
base is a 2-egg sammy on a biscuit.
~Tax Included~