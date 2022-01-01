Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$17.00
house recipe, pickled red onions, arugula, toasted Red Hen bread; choice of dressed greens or hand cut fries
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
English muffin with one egg and cheddar cheese
More about The Spot
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door image

 

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

169 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddled Egg Sandwich$7.00
2 over-hard eggs on griddled sourdough with cheddar cheese.
Add bacon, ham or turkey patty sausage $11.25
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Egg and cheese on your choice of bread.
More about The Spot @ Hula
Item pic

 

The Café HOT.

198 Main Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
d.i.y. egg and biscuit sandwich.$5.00
put stuff on a house-made biscuit: egg! cheese! avocado! impossible sausage! other stuff you brought from home!
base is a 2-egg sammy on a biscuit.
~Tax Included~
More about The Café HOT.
August First image

 

August First

149 S. Champlain St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
with Cabot Cheddar on 7 Grain
EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$8.00
Fried Egg, Cabot cheddar, on sliced 7 Grain Bread
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
with Cabot Cheddar on 7 Grain
More about August First

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Chips And Salsa

Green Smoothies

Egg Benedict

Burritos

Waffles

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston