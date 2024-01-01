French toast in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve french toast
The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street
135 Pearl Street, Burlington
|French Toast
|$14.00
Griddled Tahini soaked Challah Bread, topped with with Tahini Butter & Halva. Served with Orange Blossom Local Maple Syrup.
Nut Free
The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Savory French Toast
|$13.00
Garlic French Toast topped with one over easy egg served with a fresh fruit cup
Butter Bar & Kitchen - 1127 North Avenue
1127 North Avenue, Burlington
|Golden Milk French Toast (V+)
|$13.95
Golden coconut turmeric battered bread (sourdough or gluten free) topped with toasted hazelnuts and served with Vermont maple syrup.
|Classic French Toast
|$11.95
Classic challah french toast served with Vermont maple syrup