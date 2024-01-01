Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve french toast

The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street

135 Pearl Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$14.00
Griddled Tahini soaked Challah Bread, topped with with Tahini Butter & Halva. Served with Orange Blossom Local Maple Syrup.
Nut Free
More about The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street
The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Savory French Toast$13.00
Garlic French Toast topped with one over easy egg served with a fresh fruit cup
More about The Spot - 210 Shelburne Road
Butter Bar & Kitchen - 1127 North Avenue

1127 North Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Golden Milk French Toast (V+)$13.95
Golden coconut turmeric battered bread (sourdough or gluten free) topped with toasted hazelnuts and served with Vermont maple syrup.
Classic French Toast$11.95
Classic challah french toast served with Vermont maple syrup
More about Butter Bar & Kitchen - 1127 North Avenue

