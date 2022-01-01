Green smoothies in Burlington

----> Meet our New Green Smoothie

with Pea Protein

Feel lean and green! Our new high-protein Green Zebra smoothie is a morning made in healthy heaven. Its simple kale + parsley, and pineapple content is extremely light and alkalizing. Pineapple is abundant in digestive enzymes such as bromelain while kale is rich in chlorophyll. Both are independently alkaline forming and create a deep feeling of refreshment and nutrient penetration within each of our body’s cells.

Low in Fruit Sugar, Low Fat and High Protein! And highly bioavailable!

Ingredients: Organic Green Kale*, Pineapple, Organic Indian Cashews, Lemon, Ginger, Vanilla, & Pea Protein

Contains Nuts.

