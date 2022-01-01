Green smoothies in Burlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

Green Zebra Smoothie Kit$9.99
----> Meet our New Green Smoothie
++ with Pea Protein ***
Feel lean and green! Our new high-protein Green Zebra smoothie is a morning made in healthy heaven. Its simple kale + parsley, and pineapple content is extremely light and alkalizing. Pineapple is abundant in digestive enzymes such as bromelain while kale is rich in chlorophyll. Both are independently alkaline forming and create a deep feeling of refreshment and nutrient penetration within each of our body’s cells.
Low in Fruit Sugar, Low Fat and High Protein! And highly bioavailable!
Ingredients: Organic Green Kale*, Pineapple, Organic Indian Cashews, Lemon, Ginger, Vanilla, & Pea Protein
Contains Nuts.
The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

Green Smoothie$7.00
Yogurt based smoothie with spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple and banana
The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

Green Smoothie$8.00
A blend of coconut milk, avocado, spinach, pineapple, mango and banana.
