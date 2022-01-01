Green smoothies in Burlington
More about TOMGIRL
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Green Zebra Smoothie Kit
|$9.99
----> Meet our New Green Smoothie
++ with Pea Protein ***
Feel lean and green! Our new high-protein Green Zebra smoothie is a morning made in healthy heaven. Its simple kale + parsley, and pineapple content is extremely light and alkalizing. Pineapple is abundant in digestive enzymes such as bromelain while kale is rich in chlorophyll. Both are independently alkaline forming and create a deep feeling of refreshment and nutrient penetration within each of our body’s cells.
Low in Fruit Sugar, Low Fat and High Protein! And highly bioavailable!
Ingredients: Organic Green Kale*, Pineapple, Organic Indian Cashews, Lemon, Ginger, Vanilla, & Pea Protein
Contains Nuts.
More about The Spot
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Green Smoothie
|$7.00
Yogurt based smoothie with spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple and banana