Grilled chicken in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Grilled Chicken Albert
|$12.50
Bacon, side blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
|Grilled Chicken Rolli
|$13.00
Jack cheese, spicy sweet & sour, lettuce, tomato, red onion, in a wrap served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.