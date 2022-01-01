Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Item pic

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Albert$12.50
Bacon, side blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
Grilled Chicken Rolli$13.00
Jack cheese, spicy sweet & sour, lettuce, tomato, red onion, in a wrap served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Green Beans

Ceviche

Mixed Green Salad

Pad Thai

Cornbread

Sliders

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fritters

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston