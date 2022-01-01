Huevos rancheros in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Two over easy eggs served over refried beans with a corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
Crispy corn flats layered sunny side up eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri – served with home fries.