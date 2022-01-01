Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two over easy eggs served over refried beans with a corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream and guacamole
More about The Spot
Item pic

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Crispy corn flats layered sunny side up eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri – served with home fries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Green Beans

Pies

Turkey Burgers

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Curry

Crispy Chicken

Tarts

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston