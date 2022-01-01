Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Vermont Comedy Club image

 

Vermont Comedy Club

101 Main St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
More about Vermont Comedy Club
Item pic

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Served with spicy sweet 'n sour
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Cappuccino

Kale Salad

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Brownie Sundaes

Black Bean Burgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (600 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston