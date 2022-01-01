Kale salad in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve kale salad
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Kale & Arugula Salad
|$11.00
spiced pecans, apple, buttermilk-herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, crispy quinoa
Zero Gravity
716 Pine Street, Burlington
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$13.00
Herby-lemon vinaigrette, crunchy veg, chickpeas, fried shallot, dried fruit.
Honey Road
156 Church Street, Burlington
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale, feta, pear, onion, fennel, yogurt vinaigrette, topped with crispy quinoa, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds.
**Please note we are now using first of the season local greens! They are a bit more delicate, dressing will be on the side.
*gluten free
*nut free