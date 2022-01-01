Mac and cheese in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
41 Cherry St, Burlington
|Jasper Hill mac & cheese
|$6.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Kids Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$8.90
cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, bacon
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
55 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home
|$18.00
Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Classic Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|-Mac + Cheese
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
|Mac + Cheese
|$4.00
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
Deep City + Foam Brewers
112 Lake Street, Burlington
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
|Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
orecchiette, aged gouda, garlic herb crumble
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Burly Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
|Kraft Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
served with fries or an apple.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Catering
317 Riverside Ave, Burlington
|Mac + Cheese
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble