Mac and cheese in Burlington

Juniper at Hotel Vermont image

SANDWICHES

Juniper at Hotel Vermont

41 Cherry St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jasper Hill mac & cheese$6.00
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Bacon Mac & Cheese$8.90
cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce, bacon
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.95
cavatappi pasta, creamy cheese sauce
Hen of the Wood-Burlington image

 

Hen of the Wood-Burlington

55 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home$18.00
Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Mac & Cheese$12.00
-Mac + Cheese image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-Mac + Cheese
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
Mac + Cheese$4.00
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
Item pic

 

Deep City + Foam Brewers

112 Lake Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.00
orecchiette, aged gouda, garlic herb crumble
Item pic

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Kraft Mac & Cheese$6.00
served with fries or an apple.
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

123 Church Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Catering

317 Riverside Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Mac + Cheese
classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble
