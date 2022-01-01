Muffins in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve muffins
More about TOMGIRL
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Amazing Pumpkin Muffins!
|$5.00
Time for our amazing pumpkin muffins!
It's a love your body breakfast with 100% vegan + gluten-free ingredients and a recipe that contains ample antioxidants, plant protein and omega-3s
Our loving ingredients: almond flour, organic gluten-free oats, organic gluten-free flour blend [rice and brown rice], organic pumpkin seeds, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, spices, organic non GMO sunflower oil, vanilla extract & organic chia seeds