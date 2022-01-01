Muffins in Burlington

Time for our amazing pumpkin muffins!

It's a love your body breakfast with 100% vegan + gluten-free ingredients and a recipe that contains ample antioxidants, plant protein and omega-3s

Our loving ingredients: almond flour, organic gluten-free oats, organic gluten-free flour blend [rice and brown rice], organic pumpkin seeds, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, spices, organic non GMO sunflower oil, vanilla extract & organic chia seeds

