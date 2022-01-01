Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Amazing Pumpkin Muffins!$5.00
Time for our amazing pumpkin muffins!
It's a love your body breakfast with 100% vegan + gluten-free ingredients and a recipe that contains ample antioxidants, plant protein and omega-3s
Our loving ingredients: almond flour, organic gluten-free oats, organic gluten-free flour blend [rice and brown rice], organic pumpkin seeds, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, Vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, spices, organic non GMO sunflower oil, vanilla extract & organic chia seeds
More about TOMGIRL
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin$2.00
Wolferman's English Muffin. Served toasted with butter.
More about The Spot @ Hula - 50 Lakeside Avenue

