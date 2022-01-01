Pies in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve pies
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Champlain Orchards Apple Pie
|$8.95
FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
PIZZA
Pascolo Ristorante
83 Church Street, Burlington
|Tomato Pie
|$16.95
crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, sliced garlic, parmigiano reggiano
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington
|Moon Pies
|$6.00
Allergens - Gluten, Dairy
Ingredients - Wheat flour, water, honey, baking soda, butter, glucose, sugar, semi sweet chocolate, sea salt, salt, cinnamon.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|-Vermont Apple Hand Pie
|$7.00
smoked maple syrup, cinnamon + sugar.
The Skinny Pancake
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Blueberry Pie
|$11.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote and toasted streusel, served with a side of local ice cream
FOLINO'S - Burlington
71 South Union Street, Burlington
|Tomato Pie (14")
|$14.00
Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie
|Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
|$24.00
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
|GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable
|$20.50
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.