Pies in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Champlain Orchards Apple Pie$8.95
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Coconut Cream Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cream Pie$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Revolution Kitchen
Pascolo Ristorante image

PIZZA

Pascolo Ristorante

83 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Pie$16.95
crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, sliced garlic, parmigiano reggiano
More about Pascolo Ristorante
Burlington Beer Company image

 

Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Moon Pies$6.00
Allergens - Gluten, Dairy
Ingredients - Wheat flour, water, honey, baking soda, butter, glucose, sugar, semi sweet chocolate, sea salt, salt, cinnamon.
More about Burlington Beer Company
Bluebird Barbecue image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-Vermont Apple Hand Pie$7.00
smoked maple syrup, cinnamon + sugar.
More about Bluebird Barbecue
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pie$11.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote and toasted streusel, served with a side of local ice cream
More about The Skinny Pancake
Item pic

 

FOLINO'S - Burlington

71 South Union Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Pie (14")$14.00
Not quite a large, not quite a small. 14 inch red sauce base with extra parmesan, herbs, olive oil. No shredded cheese. A classic New Haven pie
Large, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable$24.00
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
GF, 21. Sam's Pie aka Ol' Reliable$20.50
Can't go wrong with the Ol' Reliable. Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, and candied jalapenos.
More about FOLINO'S - Burlington
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

123 Church Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Cottage Pie$16.00
More about Ri Ra

