Pumpkin pies in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Cream Pie$34.00
ROUND TWO PICK UP: TUESDAY NOV 22
It’s Thanksgiving day, warmth radiates in the house, and smiles fill the kitchen. Not one family quarrel has begun, because everyone knows what's waiting in the fridge. A Tomgirl Vegan Pumpkin Pie. So, divine that it keeps even the grumpiest family member in high spirits.
Made with nourishing, unrefined, and natural ingredients, this pie will have you feeling light and energized even after that second slice. Best part? You can keep it frozen until you need it without affecting its consistency or flavor one bit. Enjoy this clean and nutritious alternative to a holiday classic!
Ingredients: Pumpkin Puree, Raw almonds, GF Oats, Medjool Dates, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt, Coconut Milk, Raw cashews, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Bean Extract, Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg, Pink Himalayan Salt
More about TOMGIRL
Item pic

 

Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Avenue

180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Meringue$26.00
Pre-Orders are available to order during 12-9pm. Pick-up on 11/23. Last day to order is 11/21.
allergens - gluten, dairy, eggs
Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Meringue$26.00
Online ordering is only available during 12-9pm. Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs
More about Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Avenue

