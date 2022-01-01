Pumpkin pies in Burlington

ROUND TWO PICK UP: TUESDAY NOV 22

It’s Thanksgiving day, warmth radiates in the house, and smiles fill the kitchen. Not one family quarrel has begun, because everyone knows what's waiting in the fridge. A Tomgirl Vegan Pumpkin Pie. So, divine that it keeps even the grumpiest family member in high spirits.

Made with nourishing, unrefined, and natural ingredients, this pie will have you feeling light and energized even after that second slice. Best part? You can keep it frozen until you need it without affecting its consistency or flavor one bit. Enjoy this clean and nutritious alternative to a holiday classic!

Ingredients: Pumpkin Puree, Raw almonds, GF Oats, Medjool Dates, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt, Coconut Milk, Raw cashews, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Bean Extract, Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg, Pink Himalayan Salt

