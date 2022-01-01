Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve salmon

Juniper at Hotel Vermont image

SANDWICHES

Juniper at Hotel Vermont

41 Cherry St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Starbird Fish Co. Wild Alaskan Salmon$31.00
fennel grapefruit gremolata, Ikura
More about Juniper at Hotel Vermont
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cast Iron Seared Salmon$28.00
celery root puree, mushroom & squash farro, lemon-kale pesto
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Pascolo Ristorante image

PIZZA

Pascolo Ristorante

83 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$26.95
Green beans, fingerling potatoes, red pepper-walnut pesto, micro greens
More about Pascolo Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

A Single Pebble

133 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood of the Day- Heng Yang Salmon$32.00
Crispy Salmon Chunks with Mex Vegetables, stry fry with Heng Yang Sauce, Falvored with Black Pepper and Cider Vinegar.
More about A Single Pebble
Item pic

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benny$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

THORN + ROOTS

92 Church St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO + SALMON$14.00
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Smoked Salmon + Pickled Onions + Capers + Hard-Boiled Egg + Lemon Citronette + Sesame Seeds
More about THORN + ROOTS

