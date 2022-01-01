Salmon in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
41 Cherry St, Burlington
|Starbird Fish Co. Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$31.00
fennel grapefruit gremolata, Ikura
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Cast Iron Seared Salmon
|$28.00
celery root puree, mushroom & squash farro, lemon-kale pesto
PIZZA
Pascolo Ristorante
83 Church Street, Burlington
|Atlantic Salmon
|$26.95
Green beans, fingerling potatoes, red pepper-walnut pesto, micro greens
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
A Single Pebble
133 Bank Street, Burlington
|Seafood of the Day- Heng Yang Salmon
|$32.00
Crispy Salmon Chunks with Mex Vegetables, stry fry with Heng Yang Sauce, Falvored with Black Pepper and Cider Vinegar.
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.