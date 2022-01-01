Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve sundaes

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$6.00
Warm Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
More about The Spot
PIZZA

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

115 St. Paul Street, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$10.00
Build your own brownie sundae at home! Includes brownie, Vanilla Island Ice Cream and homemade chocolate sauce. Heat up the brownie when you get home, add ice cream and chocolate sauce and enjoy!
More about American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

