Sweet corn in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve sweet corn

The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street

135 Pearl Street, Burlington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Corn Flatbread$14.00
Housemade Pita brushed with a Corn Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta, Fresh Basil.
Can be Dairy Free/Vegan
Nut Free
More about The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street
TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Caesar$16.00
Ingredients: Gem lettuce, roasted corn, shredded radish, herb croutons, Tomgirl savory trail mix & lemon
Pairs with cashew caesar!
Sweet Corn Caesar$15.00
The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)
Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper
More about TOMGIRL

