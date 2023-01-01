Sweet corn in Burlington

The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)

Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper

