Sweet corn in Burlington

Burlington restaurants that serve sweet corn
The Grey Jay - 135 Pearl Street
135 Pearl Street, Burlington
|Sweet Corn Flatbread
|$14.00
Housemade Pita brushed with a Corn Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta, Fresh Basil.
Can be Dairy Free/Vegan
Nut Free
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Sweet Corn Caesar
|$15.00
The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)
Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper