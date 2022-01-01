Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

The Spot

210 Shelburne Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Tacos$15.00
Two beef tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo served with chips and salsa
Cauliflower Tacos$13.00
Two cauliflower tacos with lettuce & cabbage, topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa
Roasted Pork Tacos$15.00
Two pork tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa
More about The Spot
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$19.00
Turmeric slaw and blue ranch crema. Served with brown jasmine rice and black beans. Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Revolution Kitchen
Bean Taco image

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Taco$3.00
grandma's recipe. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
Carnitas Taco$5.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder. GLUTEN FREE.
Tinga Taco$5.00
chicken braised in house adobo. GLUTEN FREE
More about Taco Gordo
Item pic

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Banner pic

 

The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A La Carte Cauliflower Taco$4.50
A La Carte Cajun Tofu Taco$4.50
Cajun spiced tofu, mixed cabbage blend, red onion, nuked cabbage, red onion and cilantro.
A La Carte Beef Taco$6.00
More about The Spot @ Hula
El Cortijo BURLINGTON image

 

El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pescado Taco$5.50
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
Chorizo Taco$5.50
pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Heuvos Taco$5.50
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON

