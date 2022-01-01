Tacos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Spot
The Spot
210 Shelburne Road, Burlington
|Beef Tacos
|$15.00
Two beef tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo served with chips and salsa
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.00
Two cauliflower tacos with lettuce & cabbage, topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa
|Roasted Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Two pork tacos with lettuce & cabbage topped with cheddar and pico de gallo, served with chips and salsa
More about Revolution Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$19.00
Turmeric slaw and blue ranch crema. Served with brown jasmine rice and black beans. Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Taco Gordo
TACOS
Taco Gordo
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Bean Taco
|$3.00
grandma's recipe. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder. GLUTEN FREE.
|Tinga Taco
|$5.00
chicken braised in house adobo. GLUTEN FREE
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about The Spot @ Hula
The Spot @ Hula
50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
|A La Carte Cauliflower Taco
|$4.50
|A La Carte Cajun Tofu Taco
|$4.50
Cajun spiced tofu, mixed cabbage blend, red onion, nuked cabbage, red onion and cilantro.
|A La Carte Beef Taco
|$6.00
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Pescado Taco
|$5.50
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
|Chorizo Taco
|$5.50
pork sausage, guajillo salsa, queso fresco, cabbage, cilantro & onion
|Heuvos Taco
|$5.50
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, scallions, potato, cabbage, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion