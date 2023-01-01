Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve tostadas

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Tostada$6.00
sweet potato mash, beans, guasacaca (avocado salsa), crispy kale, toasted pepitas, queso cotija
Sweet Potato Tostada$6.00
beans, sweet potato mash, kale dressed in salsa macha, pickled red onions, and cilantro on a tostada
Veggie Picadillo Tostada$6.00
veggie medley hash (made with cauliflower, carrot, potato, and tomato) with mashed beans, austin sauce (spicy jalapeno salsa), crema, scallions and queso cotija on a tostada.
can be made vegan without queso and crema. gluten free.
El Gato Cantina - Burlington

169 Church Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$8.00
Flat hard shell corn tortilla, with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and radish. Topped with guacamole
