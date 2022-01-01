NexDine - Burlington Woods 1 (261)
Open today 6:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1 Burlington Woods Dr., Burlington MA 01803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mooo - Burlington - 86 Cambridge Street
No Reviews
86 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurant
Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
No Reviews
2200 District Ave Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Burlington
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1087 - Burlington
4.3 • 711
179 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurant