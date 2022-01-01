Go
Burma Superstar

Burmese home style cuisines

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

309 Clement St • $$

Avg 4 (7345 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Rice$4.25
Coconut rice top with fried onions.
Dried Fried String Beans$14.50
Stir fried String Beans with garlic and chili sauce.
Platha$6.00
Homemade Indian influenced pan fried layered bread.
Jasmine Rice$3.25
Jasmine rice.
Chicken w/ Fresh Basil$17.50
Stir fried chicken breast with oyster mushrooms, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili and sweet peas.
Rainbow Salad$15.00
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp or vegetarian and a tamarind dressing.
Samusa Vegetarian (3PCS)$10.50
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.
Nan Gyi Dok$16.00
Chicken coconut rice noodle. Not available vegetarian. Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions.
Platha And Dip$10.50
Homemade multi-layered bread, comes with coconut curry sauce.
Bsprouts$13.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & Fried Brussels sprouts with Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

309 Clement St

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
