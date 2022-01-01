Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Burnham

Go
Burnham restaurants
Toast

Burnham restaurants that serve calamari

JP Edwards Grill & Bar image

 

JP Edwards Grill & Bar

203 South Logan Boulevard, Burnham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Calamari$12.00
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cora's Creekside Tavern

206 W Freedom Ave, Burnham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
More about Cora's Creekside Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Burnham

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chocolate Cake

Scallops

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Reuben

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Burnham to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston