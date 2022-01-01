Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Burnham

Burnham restaurants
Burnham restaurants that serve chef salad

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant

311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham

Avg 3.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.50
More about Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
JP Edwards Grill & Bar image

 

JP Edwards Grill & Bar

291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Chef Salad$12.00
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar

