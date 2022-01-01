Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chef salad in
Burnham
/
Burnham
/
Chef Salad
Burnham restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
Avg 3.4
(33 reviews)
Chef Salad
$9.50
More about Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
No reviews yet
Loaded Chef Salad
$12.00
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Burnham
Chicken Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
Cake
Fried Chicken Salad
Patty Melts
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
More near Burnham to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston