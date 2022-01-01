Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Burnham
/
Burnham
/
Patty Melts
Burnham restaurants that serve patty melts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
Avg 3.4
(33 reviews)
Patty Melt
$4.99
More about Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
No reviews yet
J'Patty Melt
$11.00
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
