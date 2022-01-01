Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sliders in
Burnham
/
Burnham
/
Sliders
Burnham restaurants that serve sliders
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sliders
$12.00
Jamaican Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Pineapple
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
Cora's Creekside Tavern
206 W Freedom Ave, Burnham
No reviews yet
Slider Platter
$11.00
More about Cora's Creekside Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Burnham
Philly Cheesesteaks
Boneless Wings
Fried Chicken Salad
Cobb Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Burnham to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(878 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(515 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston