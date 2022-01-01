Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Burnham

Go
Burnham restaurants
Toast

Burnham restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Vince's Pizza - Burnham

311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham

Avg 3.4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Vince's Pizza - Burnham
Consumer pic

 

Cora's Creekside Tavern

206 W Freedom Ave, Burnham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Cora's Creekside Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Burnham

Sliders

Spaghetti

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Burnham to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston