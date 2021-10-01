Go
Burning Rice Preston Center

Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.

6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225

Location

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
