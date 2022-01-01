Go
Burns St Bistro

Westside 'til we die. Breakfast and Lunch weekdays, Brunch on the weekends.

1500 Burns St

Popular Items

Veggie Browns
Roasted zucchini, brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and potatoes topped with four cheeses and an o.e. egg.
Rice Bowl$14.00
Sweet & spicy ground pork & beef, carrots, scallion, cilantro, radish, greens and lime topped with an over easy egg.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$6.00
House made buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy.
Sandwich Special$12.00
Turkey, provolone, slaw, and 1000 island on multi grain. Served with chips.
Sweet Potato Cake$7.00
Sweet potato cake with sea salt cream cheese frosting.
Chorizo Hash$14.00
Spicy sausage, potatoes, onions and red peppers topped with two sunny eggs.
Biscuit Sandwich$5.00
Biscuit Sandwich w an o.e. egg, choice of cheese. Add bacon or homefries.
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled egg, tater tots, black bean sauce, three cheese blend and sour cream in a flour tortilla. Add bacon or roasted beets.
Scott$12.00
Candied bacon, greens, tomato and aioli on white bread
Normal Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs, candied bacon or roasted beets, homefries, toast, butter & house jam
Location

1500 Burns St

Missoula MT

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
