Burnsville restaurants you'll love

More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|Popular items
|CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
|STRAWBERRY CREPES
|$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Bacon
|$4.00
Blackened shrimp with bacon topped with Elote and avocado salsa.
|Puerco Verde
|$3.50
Pork shoulder (raised without antibiotics) cooked in a green chili sauce. Topped with cotija, cilantro and red onion
|Premo Beef
|$3.25
Choice Ground Beef seasoned and served with lettuce, tomato, and shredded jack cheese.
More about Bricksworth Brewing Co.
Bricksworth Brewing Co.
12257B Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Aloha Friday
|$16.50
cupping pepperoni, sweet-roasted pineapple, spicy banana peppers,
topped with sriracha dabs and red chili flakes
|This Thing of Ours
|$14.00
sauceless pie, rosemary oil brushed pizza crust, caramelized onions, balsamic charred brussel sprouts, topped with goat cheese and honey
|Happiest Meal
|$17.00
Cheese Burger Pizza
-House-Ground Beef
-Our Sweet Pickles
-American Cheese (Mozzarella & Provolone Base)
- Special Sauce
- Sesame Seeds
More about Buck '54 Bar & Grill
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings Your Way
|$12.00
Choice of dry rub or sauce and two dipping sauces
|Buck '54 House Burger
|$14.00
1/2 lb, char-grilled Angus beef served on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, your choice of cheese and a pickle on the side
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your choice of regular or buffalo-sauced chicken, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla; includes side of blue cheese
More about Carbone's Sports Bar
Carbone's Sports Bar
12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Pizza Fries
|$7.00
|Large Pizza
|$12.00
|Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large
|$20.00
More about Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
12500 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Gyro by The Pound
|$13.00
1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro
|Gyro & Hummus Pack
|$40.00
2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Did
|Hummus
Pureed chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Served with Pita Bread