Burnsville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Burnsville

Must-try Burnsville restaurants

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
EGGS BENEDICT$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
STRAWBERRY CREPES$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
More about Original Pancake House
El Camino Taco Deli image

 

El Camino Gourmet Tacos

1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Bacon$4.00
Blackened shrimp with bacon topped with Elote and avocado salsa.
Puerco Verde$3.50
Pork shoulder (raised without antibiotics) cooked in a green chili sauce. Topped with cotija, cilantro and red onion
Premo Beef$3.25
Choice Ground Beef seasoned and served with lettuce, tomato, and shredded jack cheese.
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image

 

Bricksworth Brewing Co.

12257B Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Friday$16.50
cupping pepperoni, sweet-roasted pineapple, spicy banana peppers,
topped with sriracha dabs and red chili flakes
This Thing of Ours$14.00
sauceless pie, rosemary oil brushed pizza crust, caramelized onions, balsamic charred brussel sprouts, topped with goat cheese and honey
Happiest Meal$17.00
Cheese Burger Pizza
-House-Ground Beef
-Our Sweet Pickles
-American Cheese (Mozzarella & Provolone Base)
- Special Sauce
- Sesame Seeds
More about Bricksworth Brewing Co.
Buck '54 Bar & Grill image

 

Buck '54 Bar & Grill

15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings Your Way$12.00
Choice of dry rub or sauce and two dipping sauces
Buck '54 House Burger$14.00
1/2 lb, char-grilled Angus beef served on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, your choice of cheese and a pickle on the side
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your choice of regular or buffalo-sauced chicken, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla; includes side of blue cheese
More about Buck '54 Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Carbone's Sports Bar

12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Fries$7.00
Large Pizza$12.00
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large$20.00
More about Carbone's Sports Bar
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe image

 

Mediterranean Cruise Cafe

12500 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro by The Pound$13.00
1 pound gyro: Gyro (Lamb/Beef) or Chicken Gyro
Gyro & Hummus Pack$40.00
2lbs Gyro, Large Greek Salad, 2lbs Rice, Large Hummus, 6 Pita Bread, 1 Pint Yogurt Garlic Sauce, 3oz Garlic Did
Hummus
Pureed chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic, and Olive Oil. Served with Pita Bread
More about Mediterranean Cruise Cafe

