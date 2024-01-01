Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Burnsville

Burnsville restaurants
Burnsville restaurants that serve burritos

Original Pancake House - Burnsville

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

BV BREAKFAST BURRITO$16.00
Flour tortilla, stuffed with scramble eggs, chorizo, onions, tomatoes, ancients grains, black beans, corn and cheddar cheese.
Clive's Roadhouse - Burnsville

13050 Aldrich Ave S, Burnsville

Giant Burrito$14.25
“The Bomb.” Your choice of seasoned ground beef, spicy chicken or birria beef rolled with rice pilaf, pico de gallo and co-jack, topped with warm queso blanco. Served on a bed of mini-nachos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives & green onions.
Burrito Bowl$11.95
A bed of rice pilaf with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tortilla crisps, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with sour cream & salsa.
