Burritos in Burnsville
Burnsville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|BV BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, stuffed with scramble eggs, chorizo, onions, tomatoes, ancients grains, black beans, corn and cheddar cheese.
More about Clive's Roadhouse - Burnsville
Clive's Roadhouse - Burnsville
13050 Aldrich Ave S, Burnsville
|Giant Burrito
|$14.25
“The Bomb.” Your choice of seasoned ground beef, spicy chicken or birria beef rolled with rice pilaf, pico de gallo and co-jack, topped with warm queso blanco. Served on a bed of mini-nachos with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives & green onions.
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.95
A bed of rice pilaf with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapenos, tortilla crisps, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with sour cream & salsa.