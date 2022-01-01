Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Burnsville

Go
Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Mediterranean Cruise Cafe image

 

Mediterranean Cruise Cafe

12500 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawirma Wrap$14.00
Chicken Shawirma, Garlic, Mayo, Pickles, and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Fries (unless another choice is selected)
More about Mediterranean Cruise Cafe
Buck '54 Bar & Grill image

 

Buck '54 Bar & Grill

15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about Buck '54 Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Carbone's Sports Bar

12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our zesty buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken combined with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
More about Carbone's Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Burnsville

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Fajitas

Tacos

Pies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Burnsville to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston