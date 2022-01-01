Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Burnsville
/
Burnsville
/
Chips And Salsa
Burnsville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(511 reviews)
Chips & Salsa Small
$5.50
Chips & Salsa Medium
$8.25
Chips & Salsa Side
$2.75
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Carbone's Sports Bar
12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Carbone's Sports Bar
