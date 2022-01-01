Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Burnsville

Burnsville restaurants
Burnsville restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA OMELETTE$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House
079ae8bb-ce5e-4a0a-b298-2629db29e3dc image

TACOS

El Camino Gourmet Tacos

1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$3.75
Marinated and grilled chicken served with bell peppers and onions. Topped with pico, lettuce and shredded jack cheese.
Steak Fajita Bowl$11.25
Carne Asada, bell peppers
and onions, pico, lettuce, and
shredded jack cheese
Chicken Fajita Feast$45.00
Marinated and grilled chicken served with bell peppers and onions
More about El Camino Gourmet Tacos

