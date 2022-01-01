Fajitas in Burnsville
Burnsville restaurants that serve fajitas
Original Pancake House
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|FAJITA OMELETTE
|$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
TACOS
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville
|Chicken Fajita
|$3.75
Marinated and grilled chicken served with bell peppers and onions. Topped with pico, lettuce and shredded jack cheese.
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$11.25
Carne Asada, bell peppers
and onions, pico, lettuce, and
shredded jack cheese
|Chicken Fajita Feast
|$45.00
Marinated and grilled chicken served with bell peppers and onions