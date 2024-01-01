Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Burnsville

Go
Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Burnsville

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE$16.75
Diced bacon and choice of cheese served with cakes.
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$15.50
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
GARDEN OMELETTE$15.75
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Item pic

 

Olivia's Organic Cafe

11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Denver Omelette$18.50
diced nitrate-free ham, organic peppers and onions and drizzled with hollandaise
More about Olivia's Organic Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burnsville

Muffins

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Hot Chocolate

Pancakes

Waffles

Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Burnsville to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston