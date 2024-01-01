Omelettes in Burnsville
Burnsville restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$16.75
Diced bacon and choice of cheese served with cakes.
|MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
|$15.50
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
|GARDEN OMELETTE
|$15.75
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.