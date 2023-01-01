Waffles in Burnsville
Burnsville restaurants that serve waffles
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|PECAN WAFFLE
|$11.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|APPLE WAFFLE
|$10.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
|FRESH BERRY WAFFLE
|$14.85
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
More about Olivia's Organic Cafe
Olivia's Organic Cafe
11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville
|Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
our famous "buttermilk" waffle with two crispy chicken tenders, served with organic pure maple syrup
|Dad's Waffle Breakfast
|$24.00
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and our famous "buttermilk" waffle
|Waffle "Buttermilk"
|$15.00
our signature "buttermilk" batter, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup