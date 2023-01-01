Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Burnsville

Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Burnsville

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PECAN WAFFLE$11.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
APPLE WAFFLE$10.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
FRESH BERRY WAFFLE$14.85
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Item pic

 

Olivia's Organic Cafe

11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$23.00
our famous "buttermilk" waffle with two crispy chicken tenders, served with organic pure maple syrup
Dad's Waffle Breakfast$24.00
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and our famous "buttermilk" waffle
Waffle "Buttermilk"$15.00
our signature "buttermilk" batter, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup
More about Olivia's Organic Cafe

