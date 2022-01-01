Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Burnsville

Go
Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve pork chops

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville image

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main

109 West main, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet tea pork chop$21.00
Bone in pork chop, apple butter sauce
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main
Pig & Grits image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Pig & Grits

620 W Main St, Burnsville

Avg 4.6 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop Biscuit$5.00
More about Pig & Grits

