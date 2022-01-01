Go
Burnt Bbq & Tacos

Undeniably authentic and irresistibly damn good Barbecue and Tacos.

TACOS • BBQ

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D • $$

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
ShoeString Fries
Hand cut French Fries that will rock your core. Served with bbq sauce.
2 Meat Combo Plate$14.95
Choice of: Brisket, Roasted garlic pulled pork, Pork Belly Burnt ends, Ribs, Turkey, or Sausage, includes 1 Side. Served with Texas Toast and our Famous Pickled Relish
Navajo Fry Bread Taco$10.00
Traditional Navajo Fry Bread, with Pinto Bean Smash, Choice of Meat, Lettuce Shredded, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Avocado Lime Crema, Fire Rst'd Pico, Cilantro & Lime.
Brisket Taco$6.00
Flour Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Fire Rst'd Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro & Lime.
Smoked Baked Potato$7.00
Large baked and smok'd potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, onions and your choice meat.
St. Louis Style Ribs
Our St. Louis Style Ribs are smoked for 3 1/2 hrs and lightly rubbed with citrus bbq.
Smok'd Sausage
House made signature sausage with a touch of roast'd poblano and some great seasonings.
Smoked Brisket
Our signature brisket is rubbed with love and our Coffee Grind Rub
Pulled Pork Taco$4.50
Roasted Garlic Hand Pulled Pork, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and Lime.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
