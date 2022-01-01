Go
Burnt Ends

Get your BBQ fixins and enjoy life!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103 • $$$

Avg 4.5 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$3.50
1/2# Burger$17.00
1/2# house ground burger, chipolte aioli, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar
2 Meat$22.50
2/3lb of meat, 2 sides, choice of bread. Choose some beef, pork or chicken for a great spread.
Bacon Mashed Potatoes$3.50
Kids Chicken Strips and Cookie$10.00
Kids chicken strips with a side and cookie.
Fried Pickles$4.00
Sandwich$15.00
Get a sandwich with a meat of your choice and a side!
4 Person Meal$59.00
3 meats, 3 sides, choice of bread
1 Meat$14.95
1/3lb of meat, 2 sides, choice of bread.
3 Meat$29.95
Great share plate with 1lb of meat, 2 sides, choice of bread. Choose some beef, pork and chicken for a great spread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103

Lynden WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
