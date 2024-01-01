Burntwood Tavern - Belden Village
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
4320 Everhard Road, Canton OH 44718
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - Canton, OH
No Reviews
4183 Belden Village Street Northwest Canton, OH 44718
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Canton
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurant
Royal Docks Brewing Co. - TAPROOM + KITCHEN
4.6 • 655
7162 Fulton Dr Nw Canton, OH 44718
View restaurant