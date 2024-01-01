Burntwood Tavern - North Olmsted
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:50 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Location
5600 Great Northern Blvd, North Olmsted OH 44070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saffron Patch Indian Chinese
No Reviews
5106 Great Northern Shop Plaza S North Olmsted, OH 44070
View restaurant
Harry Buffalo - North Olmsted - 4824 Great Northern Blvd.
No Reviews
4824 Great Northern Blvd. North Olmsted, OH 44070
View restaurant